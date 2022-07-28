Richmond Brothers Inc. Buys 31 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $403.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.07 and a 200 day moving average of $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.