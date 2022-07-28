Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,211.67.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $59.45. 117,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

