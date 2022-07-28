Robert J. Ben Sells 4,500 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

RELL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $207.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

