Robert R. Chapman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) President Robert R. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,132. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.