Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 469,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 181,788 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 357,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RKT opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,365,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,120.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 842,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,959. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

