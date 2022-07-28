ROCKI (ROCKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $324,813.71

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $324,813.71 and approximately $190,664.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00855581 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.
ROCKI Coin Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app.
Buying and Selling ROCKI
