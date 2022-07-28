Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $88,570.15 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70.

On Friday, May 20th, Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $517,226.70.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,528.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,818,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.