Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 11,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 17,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

