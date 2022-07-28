Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (OTC:RHILF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (OTC:RHILF – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

About Round Hill Music Royalty Fund

(Get Rating)

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 39 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Round Hill Music Royalty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.