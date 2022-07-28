Royal Bank of Canada Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$46.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.44.

Northland Power Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NPI traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.31. The company had a trading volume of 480,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.87. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$44.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5685224 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

