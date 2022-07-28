Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBHS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.71. 27,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,954. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 138.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

