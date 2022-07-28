Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,372 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.20% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $43,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

RCL stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

