Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ROYMY stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a yield of 13.91%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.
