RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 50,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,412. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.91.

RPC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Insider Transactions at RPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,489,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,281,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,281,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222 in the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

