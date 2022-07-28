RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $23,910.05 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $73.56 million and $69,659.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $23,910.05 or 0.99646208 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001752 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,077 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

