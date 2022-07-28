Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 180,001 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,379 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 180,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $118,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.7 %

ADSK traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,202. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day moving average is $205.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.