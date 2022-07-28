Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 29,441 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Express worth $144,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

American Express Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.65. 44,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,583. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

