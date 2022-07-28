Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,478 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Digital Realty Trust worth $175,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,417. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.