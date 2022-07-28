Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of McKesson worth $124,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.64. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,377. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $341.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.03.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

