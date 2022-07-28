Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $209.07 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Cigna worth $209,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $5,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.44. 8,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,195. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day moving average of $249.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

