Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $193,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.74. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.