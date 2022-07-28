Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $138,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.29. 66,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,860. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

