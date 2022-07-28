Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $138,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.29. 66,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,860. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

