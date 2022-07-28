Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 107,044 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $151,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $396.92. 5,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,122. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

