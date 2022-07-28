Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 439,057 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Citigroup worth $188,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of C traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 108,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,665,364. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

