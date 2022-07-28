Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,039 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $135,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,464. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

About Becton, Dickinson and



Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

