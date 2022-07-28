Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.30-$14.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

R traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.37. 19,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,132. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

