Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 1.8 %
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.04.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
