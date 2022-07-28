Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 1.8 %

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,025.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

