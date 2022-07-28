Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $96,583.41 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39.

Salesforce Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $180.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.