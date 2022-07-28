Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.38 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

