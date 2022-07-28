Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in July

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Salzgitter Dividend Announcement

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

