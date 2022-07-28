San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.37

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.37 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.43). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 587,043 shares changing hands.

San Leon Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 23.41. The company has a market cap of £167.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.35.

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

