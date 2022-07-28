Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 3.8 %

DHER stock opened at €45.05 ($45.97) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($137.70).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

