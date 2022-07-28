Savant Capital LLC Buys 2,063 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $329.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock worth $350,358,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.