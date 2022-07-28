Scala 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $188.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $680,494.08 and approximately $188.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00855581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

