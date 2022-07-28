Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($95.92) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of SU stock traded up €2.30 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €126.50 ($129.08). The company had a trading volume of 721,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.62.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

