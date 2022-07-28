Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $258.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.21 and its 200 day moving average is $247.74. The stock has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.