Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,591. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

