Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

