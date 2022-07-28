Scotiabank Reiterates Assumes Rating for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. 4,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,284. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

