Scotiabank Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWM. CIBC increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.93.

Shares of TWM stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

