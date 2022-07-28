SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,065 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $70,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

SEAS stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

