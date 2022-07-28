Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 65,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

