Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Shares Up 0.8%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)'s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.57. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Sekisui Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91.

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), high-performance plastics (HPP), and medical businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

