Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKHSY opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.