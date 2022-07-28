Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 121,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Sernova Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sernova

In other news, Director Frank Holler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 583,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$752,499.57.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

