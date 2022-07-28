ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $505.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.74.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $448.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.76. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

