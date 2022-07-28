Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $10.21 on Thursday, reaching $242.18. 88,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,436. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.13. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.55.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

