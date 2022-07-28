Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Rises By 987.0%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIT opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.