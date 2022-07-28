Short Interest in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Increases By 889.2%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 889.2% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CleanTech Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of CleanTech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

(Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.