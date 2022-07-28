Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 91.3%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
FPXI opened at $43.49 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF
