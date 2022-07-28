Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 91.3%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI opened at $43.49 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

